What’s happening this week: Mercy Health speaker, plant sale and more

To register, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Those who donate through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy, while supplies last. Those who donate through April 30 will be entered to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, CA. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.

Requirements: A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification, 17 years of age or older (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Mercy Health Speaker

Mercy Health – Springfield will host Cancer Genetics Counselor Susan Weisman, APRN, CNP, from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. She will speak on the topic of genetics and cancer risk for the April edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.

During the event, Weisman will discuss how genes impact health and cancer risk, as well as the latest on research and genetic testing. While cancer itself can’t be passed down from parent to child, a genetic change that increases one’s risk of cancer can be inherited, which is why cancer sometimes appears to run in families.

The event will be held both online via Zoom and in-person at COhatch the Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave., in the Corner Conference Room.

In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required by emailing jdahlberg@mercy.com to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.

Plant Sale

The Clark State College Agriculture and Horticulture Club will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center (TLC) rotunda.

The Clark State Plant Propagation class grew the plants in the Clark State greenhouse. In addition to planting seeds, students also learn about hydroponics, micropropagation, grafting and budding, as well as starting plants from cuttings, division, layering and propagating bulbs.

There will be a variety of different tomatoes and peppers from sweet to hot and some herbs such as basil and cilantro. There is also a limited selection of flowers including snapdragons, salvia and marigolds.

The sale is open to the community, and plants will range from $1 to $5 (cash only). Funds raised will benefit the Agriculture and Horticulture Club.

Wittenberg Performance

The performance of Boeing, Boeing by the Department of Theatre and Dance at Wittenberg University will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Chakeres Memorial Theatre

Boeing, Boeing is a 1960s French farce adapted for the English-speaking stage featuring self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent “layovers.” He keeps “one up, one down, and one pending” until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time.

Tickets are free online at https://www.wittenberg.edu/academics/thdn/ticket-information or at the door. STAFF REPORT

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this month:

Spring story times will be held for children 6 months to 2.5 years at 9:30 a.m. and for children 2.5-5 years at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays through April 26 at the main library; and at 11 a.m. on Thursdays through April 27 for all ages at the North Lewisburg branch.

Fiber arts group will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the main library. Knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch, and other fiber arts projects are welcome, and all skill levels are invited.

Barks and Books will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the main library.

Steam Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 for kids in third grade and up.

Instant pot pasta will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. Registration is required.

Matters of the heart: Therapy dogs in law enforcement will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.