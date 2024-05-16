Clark County alpaca farm to host second family fun day

A local alpaca farm will host family fun days this weekend.

Holdfast Alpaca Farms will host its second spring fling event from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at 12026 Lower Valley Pike in Medway.

The day will include feeding alpacas, touring the cria (baby alpaca) nursery, face painting, plus food and homemade ice cream.

The cria will be getting their first haircuts, and there will be demonstrations of alpaca shearing and fleece skirting and noodling.

Guests can also visit the Holdfast Hilty Farm Store for fleece, yarn, clothing and more, where local artisans will also demonstrate fleece crafting, including dyeing, spinning, weaving and felting.

Admission and parking are free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, visit www.hiltyfarms.com, hiltyfarms on Facebook or call 937-878-1111.

Since starting in 2017, the farm has grown its herd of huacaya alpacas to more than 50 animals. Members of the heard have won multiple champion and reserve champion banners in halter and fleece shows, and received the AOA 2020 Classic Breeder Cup. The spring babies also participate in 4-H, the Clark County Camelid Club, at the fairgrounds in the summers.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

