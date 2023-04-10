X

New car wash planned in Springfield at shopping plaza site

Credit: Bill Lackey

By , Staff Writer
38 minutes ago

A new car wash is being planned in Springfield.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash will be built on the site of a plaza in the 1300 block of West First Street.

Building permits for the business have been applied for and approved, said chief building official Brandon Gill, but it’s unknown when construction would start.

The new car wash will be built in the area where Cousin Vinny’s Pizza has reportedly closed. The same plaza previously housed a Capitol Cleaners, Subway and a check-cashing business.

The builder is Haglage Construction, according to a sign posted where the business will be built.

The car wash is “coming soon” to Springfield at 1394 W. First St., according to the WhiteWater Express website, as well ones planned at 3851 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek and 2931 W. Alexanderville Bellbrook Road in Dayton.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash has 100 locations in six states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

Another potential new car wash is proposed about a mile north at the intersection of Bechtle Avenue and the St. Paris Pike connector by a developer and the owners of Ultimate Shine car wash.

Springfield city commissioners are expected to vote this month on to approve a zoning change to allow construction of that car wash, which is characterized as upscale, with vacuums and operations under roof in an updated architectural concept that shares similarity to an office or retail complex.

Other car washes near the new WhiteWater Express include: Take 5, 1411 W. North St.; North & Bechtle, 150 N. Bechtle Ave.; and Western Car & Van Wash, 927 W. Columbia St.

