New car wash planned in Springfield at shopping plaza site

The car wash is “coming soon” to Springfield at 1394 W. First St., according to the WhiteWater Express website, as well ones planned at 3851 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek and 2931 W. Alexanderville Bellbrook Road in Dayton.

WhiteWater Express Car Wash has 100 locations in six states, including Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

Another potential new car wash is proposed about a mile north at the intersection of Bechtle Avenue and the St. Paris Pike connector by a developer and the owners of Ultimate Shine car wash.

Springfield city commissioners are expected to vote this month on to approve a zoning change to allow construction of that car wash, which is characterized as upscale, with vacuums and operations under roof in an updated architectural concept that shares similarity to an office or retail complex.

Other car washes near the new WhiteWater Express include: Take 5, 1411 W. North St.; North & Bechtle, 150 N. Bechtle Ave.; and Western Car & Van Wash, 927 W. Columbia St.