What’s happening this week: Homebuyer class, history event and more

Homebuyer Education classes will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight.

The course, taught by Neighborhood Housing Partnership staff and local experts, includes steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class fee is $50 per household. To register, email your name, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or 937-322-4623. STAFF REPORT

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several upcoming activities:

Holiday Story Time will be held tonight at the main library and Thursday at the North Lewisburg Branch library. Register for sessions online on the library’s website.

Fiber Arts Group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the main library. Knitting, crochet, embroidery, cross-stitch and any other fiber arts projects are welcome. All skill levels are invited. Bring your own project to work on or there will be basic supplies to get started.

World War II Event

Join Clark County Historical Society’s Archivist Natalie Fritz at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Heritage Center in Crabill Hall for a look at the World War II Homefront.

She will share local history sources and stories to show the wide variety of support shown on the Homefront during World War II. The people of Clark County came together to show their patriotism and support for the cause in many ways, by rationing, through collection drives, by buying bonds, by joining the workforce, by converting manufacturing in support, and so much more.

This is part of the Wittenberg’s Margaret Ermarth Institute For The Public Humanities “Knowledge Shared” Series.

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/event/ermarth-institute-presentation.