What’s happening this week: Food pantry, health events and more

Mental Health and Wellness Fair

Clark State College will hold its first Mental Health and Wellness Fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today in the Clark State Eagle’s Nest, Karen Rafinski Student Center on the main campus at 570 E. Leffel Lane.

An initiative of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter, the fair is the first with a focus on mental health and wellness. Activities and demonstrations at the event will include fitness challenges, yoga demonstrations, Henna tattoos, love letters to ourselves, financial literacy, therapy dogs, self-empowerment and mindfulness activities.

More than 20 businesses and organizations will provide educational materials, lifestyle information and screenings, and hands-on learning demonstration and activities related to health and wellness.

Food Pantry

Greater Grace Temple food pantry will be open from noon to 2 p.m. today at 380 W. Leffel Lane.

Participants can come to the side door and ID is required.

Explore Springfield schools to expand tutoring services

Walk-Up Food Pantry

A Second Harvest Food Bank Walk-Up Food Pantry will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Clark State College.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this month:

Anime Club is held at 5 p.m. on Thursday for teens 14 and up.

Fall story times will be held at 9:30 a.m. for baby/toddlers six months to 2.5 years and at 10:30 a.m. for preschool kids 2.5 and older today at the main library and at 11 a.m. on Thursday for kids ages five and under at the North Lewisburg Branch.

Friends of the Champaign County Library will host a book sale from 12 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. There will be a special presale for members only from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Senior Program

A free program that helps older adults age well in their senior years is being offered at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center and will feature several Mercy Health experts.

The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is hosting this series of one-hour sessions to help seniors learn more about the key steps they can take to improve their well-being, add stability to their life, and strengthen community ties.

Offered through the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, the speaker series will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday with Mercy Health expert Deanna Carey on healthy eating & hydration.

Explore Wittenberg welcomes 10 new professors

Educational Event

Mercy Health will host an educational event for Medicare beneficiaries from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St.

The event will have Medicare 101 education, information on other health topics and light refreshments. Payer representatives may also be available to answer beneficiary-initiated questions pertaining to Medicare Advantage plans.

For accommodation of persons with special needs at meetings, call 844-369-5790.

Springfield Foundation Anniversary

The Springfield Foundation will celebrate its 75th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

Celebrate as the foundation looks back on 75 years of supporting the community and look forward to the future.

For more information, visit https://www.springfieldfoundation.org/.

Gloria Theatre Concert

The Jersey Tenors will perform a benefit concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St. in Urbana. The concert is part of Gloria’s ongoing community outreach to help local youths and older adults.

The Jersey Tenors are a highly acclaimed opera/rock mash-up quartet performing decades of hits. Tickets range from $27 to $47. Buy ticket as https://gloriatheatre.ticketspice.com/the-jersey-tenors or call 937-653-4853.