What’s happening this week: Food pantries, vendor event and more

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a Drive-Thru Food Pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Community Kitchen

A central community kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., serving warm meals indoors.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

Blood Drive

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68.

Everyone who registers to donate blood through July 1 will receive the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate through May 31 to be automatically entered to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID car, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health.

Yoga & Wine

A yoga and wine event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar, 710 W. Herr Road in Urbana.

This is an hour-long yoga practice suitable for beginners and all levels that will be held outdoors in the vines for people to reconnect with nature and each other.

Participants should bring a blanket and/or yoga mat for yoga on the lawn. The cost for yoga is $15, and there will also be a wine and food menu.

If interested, text Tina Jones at 937-581-8388.

Ladies Night Out

Sertell Chiropractic Clinic will host a Ladies Night Out vendor event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 848 Scioto St. in Urbana.

There will be 16 vendors including Sertell Chiropractic Clinic posture screenings, Paparazzi Jewelry, MaryKay, Damsel in Defense, Pampered Chef, Color Street Nails, Thirty-One, Tupperware, Avon, Norwax, AOK Creations and Stevens Bakery, Woody’s Woodshop and Sawmill, Lady Raine’s Boutique and VacationDaze LLC with Ashley.

The event will also include door prizes, and Tropical Smoothie with sandwiches and drinks. This event is open to the public.