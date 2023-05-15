X

Clark County school awarded nearly $10K to support literacy

A Clark County school has been awarded nearly $10,000 in a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Out of 45 other organizations, the Springfield City School District Board of Education was awarded $9,996.

The foundation awarded more than $240,000 in literacy grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools as part of the foundation’s “historical, one-day” donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states where Dollar General operates to support literacy programs. The grants are expected to impact more than 18,000 individuals.

Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, said it’s a joy to celebrate the grant announcement during the 30th anniversary, adding the program “has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike.”

Torr said: “We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

The grants are to support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations with new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. They can be used to buy new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.

For more information and a full list of grant recipients, visit http://www.dgliteracy.org.

The foundation has awarded more than $223 million in grants to nonprofit organizations since 1993, helping more than 19.3 million. Each year, the foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers.

