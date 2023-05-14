In time for Mother’s Day: Clark County’s top baby names

Many of the top baby names in Clark County from last year are also ones that ranked in the top 10 in the nation.
The top boy’s name in the county last year was Hudson, beating out Liam, which was No. 1 in 2021, and the top girl’s name was Luna, replacing Ava from 2021, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.
The names Liam, Oliver, Elijah and Ava were the only top names to be on the list both years in a row for 2021 and 2022.
The top boys’ names that followed Hudson were Liam, Elijah and Oliver. For girls’ names, Luna was followed by Delilah, Ava, Elliana and Everly.
In 2021, the top boys’ names were Liam, Oliver, Elijah, Logan and Sebastian. The top girls’ names were Ava, Paisley, Harper and Ivy.
Some of the top names in the county match those ranking tops in the nation. Liam, Elijah and Oliver here were the nation’s first, third and fifth-place top names. The county’s first and third top girl names of Luna and Ava match the nation’s seventh and tenth top names.
Liam has been the top boy’s name for six years nationally, and Olivia has been the top girl’s name nationally for the last four years, according to the Associated Press.
For boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore. For girls’ names, Olivia is followed by Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna.
