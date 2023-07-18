X

What’s happening this week: food pantries, transportation session and more

Food pantries

Greater Grace Temple food pantry will be open from 12 to 2 p.m. today. Attendees must come to the side door and ID is required. There will be a funeral going on in the front but come to the back for the pantry.

Christ Church will host a food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon, or when food is out, on Wednesday at 409 E. High St. There will be fresh produce, bakery items and dry goods. Participants should bring one valid ID for the household.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday. The pantry starts at 5:30 p.m. and I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Transportation meeting

A Shared Mobility information session will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. today at the Ohio Means Job Building, Suite J100, 1512 U.S. 69 in Urbana.

Transportation is a barrier for many to seek employment in Champaign County, and Shared Mobility is an opportunity to help decrease this barrier. Join Ashley Cook to learn more about this program and get answers to your questions.

If you have questions, email Ashley Cook at acook@ohiohipoint.com.

Homebuyer class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education virtual class from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local exports. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50. To register, email your name, phone number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org. For more information, call 937-322-4623 or visit www.springfieldnhp.org.

Urbana library events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host a Stuffed Pet Adoption Craft at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library and at noon on Thursday, July 20 at the North Lewisburg branch.

Craft program

The Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., will host a free kids crafting program from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

This program is recommended for ages five to 10. Those interested must register by July 19 either by email at dlewis@heritagecenter.us or by calling 937-324-0657.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.

