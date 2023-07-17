X

Springfield schools to provide supplies, backpacks to K-8 students

Credit: Bill Lackey

17 minutes ago

The Springfield City School District will provide free school supplies to students in grades kindergarten through eighth for the third year in a row.

The district will supply the 5,300 enrolled kindergarten through eight-grade students with pencils, crayons, scissors, pocket folders and several other needed items.

New this year, the district will also supply backpacks to each student.

“The average family could spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies for their children to go back to school,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “The district is happy to ease this burden for our families yet again this year, so that parents can channel their finances elsewhere and our students can focus on preparing for a strong start to the school year.”

The supplies will be covered by $144,823 of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.

Students in grades one through nine will start on Aug. 23, those in grades 10-12 will start Aug. 24, and kindergarten students will have a staggered start beginning on Aug. 29.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

