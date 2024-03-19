What’s happening this week: Food distributions, speaker series and more

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

Tuesday book talk at 7 p.m. tonight, and eclipse themed crafts for teens and adults and DIY succulent book planter, both at 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education classes from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight online via Zoom.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local experts. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50 per household. Register by emailing your name, number of people in your household, address, and phone number to information@springfieldnhp.org or call 937-322-4623.

There is also an online version available at any time through eHome America. Contact NHP for a discount code.

Food Distribution

Christ Church, 409 E. High St., will have a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to noon, or until food is gone, on Wednesday.

There will be fresh produce, meat, and dry goods. Clients should bring one valid ID for the household.

Comedy Night

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host O’Comedy Night from 7 to 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating, and dinner and show starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

Virtual Program

A free virtual program, “From Marketplace to Museum: The Transformation of the Heritage Center” will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dedicated in 1890 as Springfield’s downtown Marketplace and City Hall, the building is today the Heritage Center, a place to collect and preserve Clark County’s History and share the history and stories that make up the community’s past.

Join guest Stephen Sharp of McCall Sharp Architecture, the lead architect on the project that transformed the building more than 20 years ago, as he shares stories behind the remaking of the landmark building.

Registration is required for this free virtual Zoom event and can be found at https://cutt.ly/hcsharp.

Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield’s March edition of the Mercy Health Speak Series will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, both online via Zoom and in-person at CoHatch the Market, 100 S. Fountain Ave. in the Corner Conference Room.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Ahmed Edhi and Cancer Genetics Counselor Susan Weisman, APRN, CNP, will speak on the topic of colon health and cancer screenings. It will focus on colon health, screening facts, why screening is so important, early detection versus prevention, who should be screened, the different options for screening, as well as testing and procedures, and cancer risk and treatment options.

In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required. To reserve a seat or request the virtual link, email jdahlberg@mercy.com.

Wittenberg Series

Wittenberg University will host In Culmination of Aesthetic sin Black Series - Black Musical History: Blurring the Sacred v. Secular Line will be held from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. today in the Shouvlin Center, room 105, 737 N. Fountain Ave.

Wittenberg Professor Julius Bailey and Professor Kent Brooks, director of religions and spiritual life at Northwestern University, will speak at the event. They will address issues like African influences in Black music, origins of gospel music, and is there a clear divide between the sacred and secular in Black music.

This event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored by AFDS, D.A.C., faculty programming board, BABW, Departments of English, Music and Religion.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.