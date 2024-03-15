Clark State named finalist for excellence award

Matt Franz, senior vice president of technology, safety and strategic initiatives, said he believes a significant factor behind the college’s recognition comes from the culture of safety and security fostered by students, faculty and staff.

“While safety measures often remain dormant until a crisis arises, it’s the consistent implementation of effective plans that truly make a difference,” he said. “Cultivating and sustaining a genuine culture that prioritized safety and security focusing on student and employee well-being and trauma-informed practices is paramount to our current success ... "

Franz said the college’s protocols are guided by its mission and strategic objectives, but that “it’s the holistic support and commitment that define our approach in serving the needs of our students and community.”

The criteria for the award includes:

College leadership has demonstrated commitment to developing safety training programs and developing leaders capable of handling safety issues.

College has a plan for addressing safety issues as part of its ongoing programs and operations.

College has integrated and regularly evaluates appropriate and safe use of equipment and materials in operations and programs to ensure that faculty and students operate in a safe environment.

College provides information to students and faculty related to safety and response importance and plans.

College has incorporated safety-related training and associated industry-recognized credentials related to safety, preparedness, and response occupations into college operations and program delivery.

College has instituted specific programs and services to increase employee safety awareness and response.

Winners will be announced at the Awards of Excellence Gala on April 8 during the AACC Annual Meeting in Louisville, Ky.