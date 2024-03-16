Wittenberg signs deal with Notre Dame College for students to continue degrees

“Wittenberg University extends our sympathy to all those impacted by the closure announcement of Notre Dame College,” said Maribeth Stevens, vice president for enrollment management. “We recognize the profound sadness and uncertainty this news brings to the academic community and beyond.”

The agreement allows current students in good standing with at least 60 completed credits to received guaranteed admission to pursue their degrees uninterrupted at a partner institution, with comparable net tuition and transfer of all credits. Students will also be able to complete their degree in about the same amount of time.

Other students in good standing with fewer than 60 completed credits may also have the opportunity to transfer to a partner institution and receive the same benefits of the Teach-Out program.

“Institutions like Notre Dame College play a crucial role in shaping futures, fostering innovation, and enriching society,” Stevens said. “In these difficult times, we reaffirm our commitment to higher education as a beacon of knowledge and a source of hope for future generations. We understand the importance of continuity in students’ educational journeys and are prepared to assist Notre Dame College students in maximizing credit transfers and securing competitive financial aid packages.”

Along with Wittenberg, other partner institutions include Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Ursuline College, Walsh University, Mercyhurst University and Mount Union.

NDC, founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1922, is a small, private liberal arts institution that’s about 25 minutes from Cleveland.

For more information and updates, visit Wittenberg’s admission website for NDC students at www.wittenberg.edu/admission/welcome-new-students-2024, or members of the NDC community can also go to the college’s website at www.notredamecollege.edu/.