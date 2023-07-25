What’s happening this week: Fair chance, hiring events and more

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host a homebuyer education virtual class from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local exports. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a Realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50. To register, email your name, phone number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org. For more information, call 937-322-4623 or visit www.springfieldnhp.org.

Fair Chance Event

The Clark County Reentry Coalition will host a Fair Chance event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Recovery X gym, 1101 E. High St.

The event is designed for those with prior convictions to connect with local resource providers to help them get a fresh start. Attendees will receive assistance with employment, health, finances, education, social security and more.

The event will include more than 20 local service providers, including the Ohio BMV. Parolees will receive $20 off their monthly supervision fee for attendance.

For more information about the event and the Reentry Coalition, call 937-398-9393.

Heritage Center Virtual Program

The Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., will host a special virtual program will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom, “History in Motion: Previewing Newly Digitized Historic Films Highlighting Springfield’s Past.”

Archivist Natalie Fritz will share clips from recently digitized reel films and VHS from the collections of the Clark County Historical Society. Thanks to funding from a grant through the Ohio Local History Alliance, these will be available online through the Ohio History Connection’s “Ohio Memory” website. These films include footage of downtown Springfield in the 1950s, a 1938 Northwest Territory Anniversary Parade, the 1950 Springfield High School Basketball Championship Parade, the 1930 Commemoration of the 1780 Battle of Piqua, a local vaudeville comedy team, local flood footage, and more.

Registration is required and can be found here: https://cutt.ly/historyfilms.

Bookmobile Stop

The Clark County Public Library will host Literacy on the Lawn community Bookmobile stop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Kids Day at the Clark County Fair (with Exchange Club).

Community members can visit the Bookmobile at one of its stops for frosty treats, free books and fun activities on the lawn. These programs are for all ages.

For more information about the library and its offerings, call 937-328-6903 or visit www.ccplohio.org.

Hiring Event

Weidmann is hosting a hiring event from 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 700 W. Court St. in Urbana.

This hiring event will include same day offers, sign-on bonus and full benefits package. It is for entry level skilled manufacturing operators, maintenance technicians, and first, second, third schedules are available.

For more information, text “work” to 833-269-9975.

Landowner Club

A landowner club meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Champaign County Community Center.

OSU Extension and Farm Bureau in Champaign County have started the club designed to help farmland owners understand critical conservation and farm management issues. Topics will range in expertise level from beginner to advanced, so landowners of all experience levels can gain knowledge, skills and confidence to implement, or talk with tenants about, farming and conservation practices.

The club will meet on the fourth Thursday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. (with a few exceptions). The series is free to Farm Bureau members and $5 for non-members. A light breakfast will be served. Register online at http://go.osu.edu/Landowners.

The club organizers are interested in learning what topics are important to landowners, so send your suggestions to Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or bring them with you to a meeting.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters, and water.