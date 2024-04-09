What’s happening this week: Education program, plant sale and more

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Ohio EPA regulations in Your Community” presented by Maddie Adams, Ohio EPA.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

Register as a guest at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Witt Series

Eli Saslow , author and writer at-large for The New York Times, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Fred R. Leventhal Family Lecture, the final event of the 2023-2024 Wittenberg Series.

Free and open to the public, the event will take place at 7 p.m. tonight in Weaver Chapel. Saslow’s address is titled “Rising Out of Hatred.”

Following the address, Saslow’s books will be available for purchase, and he will do a book signing. He will also attend a lunch with students interested in his work, including students in Wittenberg’s journalism and digital media classes. This Wittenberg Series event is made possible by a gift to Wittenberg University from the Fred R. Leventhal family.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of each lecture or performance.

Art Study Club

The Champaign County Arts Council will host Art Study Club at 5 p.m. today at 119 Miami St. in Urbana.

Artist Debbie Lofting will present and discuss her work.

This event is open to the public.

Education Program

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter has scheduled free community education programs about Alzheimer’s and healthy living during April throughout the Springfield area.

The next program is Effective Communication Strategies from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at United Seniors Services, 125 W. Main St.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/dayton or call the Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 or the 24/7 Helpline.

Comedy Night

O’Conner’s Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will host O’Comedy Night from 7 to 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating, and dinner and show starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

Plant Sale

Clark State College’s Agriculture Club’s annual spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at 570 E. Leffel Lane in the Rotunda of the Sara T. Landes Center.

The spring plant sale will include various tomatoes, pepper cultivars, and other vegetables such as broccoli and brussels sprouts. Additionally, a variety of ornamental flowers and herbs will be available, including snapdragons, zinnias, marigolds, cosmos, mint, basil, and thyme.

The sale is open to the public. This is a cash only event. Agriculture students will be available to answer any questions you may have regarding how to take care of the plants. All proceeds benefit the club.

Community Meeting

A community meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Urbana PK-8 cafeteria for the community to give input on the Urbana Athletic Facilities improvements.

The presenters will be MSA Sport and Urbana Athletic Facility Steering Committee.

Mainstage Performance

Wittenberg University Department of Theatre and Dance will host Angels in American Part One: Millennium Approaches by Tony Kushner at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Chakeres Memorial Theatre.

Free general admission tickets can be found at bit.ly/witt-thdn or at the door. For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/event/mainstage-performance-angels-america.