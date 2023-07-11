What’s happening this week: Drive-thru dinner, exhibit event and more

Safety Meeting

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. today at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown Springfield.

The topic is “Lithium Batteries - What You Need to Know” presented by Jeff Wittes, loss control field director for Cincinnati Insurance.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes a breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend. Register as a guest at https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Drive-Thru Dinner

Concord United Methodist Church, 2963 State Route 560, will host a drive-thru chicken noodle dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today.

The dinner will include homemade chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and a dessert.

For questions, call 937-652-3764.

Homebuyer Class

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield will host homebuyer education virtual classes from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

The course is taught by NHP staff and local exports. Topics include steps in the homebuying process, building good credit, budgeting, home inspections, applying for a mortgage loan, working with a Realtor, avoiding predatory lenders and more.

The class is $50. To register, email your name, phone number, number of people in your household and address to information@springfieldnhp.org. For more information, call 937-322-4623 or visit www.springfieldnhp.org.

Job Fair

United Senior Services, in partnership with Springfield Community Navigators, is hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The goal of this job fair is to provide the older workforce with jobs that are purposeful, provide income and fit each individual’s lifestyle. It’s focused on connecting people to flexible and fulfilling employment opportunities that fit their unique needs and schedules.

For more information, contact Keith Baldwin, Community Navigator, at 937-232-9916.

Yoga

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County are sponsoring Meet Me in the Garden for Yoga at 2 p.m. on Thursday under the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum.

Donations will be accepted. Make sure to bring your own mats, bolsters and water.

Exhibit Event

The Heritage Center will hold an exhibit opening event, a “Dress Through the Decades” party, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at 117 S. Fountain Ave. in honor of a new exhibit looking back at life in 1923.

The exhibit will feature items from the collection that highlight daily life. The event is free for Clark County Historical Society members and $5 for non-members with refreshments included. Attendees are invited to dress in the style of their favorite decade while perusing the new exhibit and museum galleries. Registration can be found at https://cutt.ly/1923.