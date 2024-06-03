Clark State enrollment event to feature country performer Ryan Mundy

The enrollment event will also include campus tours, free food and a chance to win a $500 scholarship. Clark State’s fall semester will begin Aug. 19.

This is Mundy’s second time performing for his alma mater’s enrollment showcase and one he looks forward to.

“It’s pretty awesome to be asked back. It’s a cool little event, and I like I can give back,” said Mundy, who earned his associate’s degree in business management from Clark State.

Mundy splits his time between Springfield and Nashville, where he’s been writing and working with other artists over the past six months. He’s in the middle of tour season that will take him across the country to Chicago, Denver, Georgia and Florida, but he appreciates his hometown receptions.

“It’s always a special place. It’s where I wrote a lot of my songs,” he said. “I didn’t have a dream of performing when I was at Clark State, but it developed after.”

In the spirit of the event theme, Mundy will perform some rock covers alongside his original country songs including his new single, “Young Forever,” which will be released on June 21, as well as a video.

“That’s what it’s about,” Mundy said of the song.

He also teased a new version of his song “This is America” will be released on June 28. Along with touring, Mundy remains focused on taking his career to the next level.

“I feel like I’ve got a good grip. I’m not there yet, but the wheels are turning in the right direction, and it’s still very early on,” he said.

For more information on Mundy, go to his web site, ryanmundycountry.com/.

Anyone who cannot attend Tuesday’s event can attend future enrollment sessions at the Springfield or satellite campuses or contact Travis Binkley, dean of enrollment services, at binkleyt@clarkstate.edu or go to www.clarkstate.edu/.