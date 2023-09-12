What’s happening this week: Community kitchen, tutor workshop and more

A look at events happing in the area this week:

Safety Council Meeting

The next meeting of the Springfield-Clark County Safety Council is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. this morning at the Courtyard Marriott.

The topic is: “Overview of Repetitive Use Conditions of the Upper Extremity” presented by Timothy Iorio, MD, Orthopedic Hand and Upper Extremity Surgeon, Hand and Microsurgery Associates.

A $30 fee is required to be paid at the door and includes breakfast. You do not have to be a safety council member to attend.

To register as a guest, visit https://business.greaterspringfield.com/events/.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this week:

Fall story times will be held at 9:30 a.m. for baby/toddlers six months to 2.5 years and at 10:30 a.m. for preschool kids 2.5 and older this morning at the main library and at 11 a.m. on Thursday for kids ages five and under at the North Lewisburg branch.

Steam Club will be held at 6 p.m. tonight for children in third grade and up.

Barks and Books will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. tonight at the main library.

Community Kitchen

A Central Community Kitchen will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today serving warm meals indoors at High Street UMC, 230 E. High St.

For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Lunch & Learn

The Champaign County Chamber Lunch & Learn will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the library.

Be Your Own Boss Class

“BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build Your Own Business” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St., Suite 411

If you want to start a business, but not sure where to start, this is the class for you. The training course includes content created for brand new business owners, understand the various ways to structure your business, get the inside scoop on how to finance your business dreams, learn how your new business will impact your tax return and more.

The class is free, but get tickets at https://shorturl.at/irs14. For more information, contact Rachel DeWitt at rdewitt@sprinfieldsbdc.com or 937-322-7821.

Explore Springfield schools to host substitute hiring fair

Tutor Workshop

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St., will host a tutor workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The center has three adults, 16 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

Over 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the Warder Literacy Center, who trains volunteers.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Grief Share Group

Grief Share Group will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at River of Life Christian Center.

The Grief Share support group will help people discover what to expect in the days ahead and what’s “normal” in grief, helpful ways of coping with grief and gain solid support each step of the way.

The registration cost is $20 and includes the participant guide. Register at https://www.griefshare.org/groups/170452.

For more information, call Kim at 937-478-9687.