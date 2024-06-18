What’s happening this week: Community forum, museum presentation and more

Mercy Health REACH Services – Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. starting today through July 23, at the office located at 30 W. McCreight Ave.

The classes are led by a Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended.

To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this month:

Packing for a day hike will be held at 12:30 p.m. today for teens at the main library.

Tuesday Book Talk will be held at 7 p.m. tonight at the main library.

The Air and Space Museum will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the main library and 3 p.m. at the North Lewisburg branch. Registration is not required.

Kiser Lake Storywalk with the St. Paris Public Library will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Kiser Lake State Park.

For more information or to register for any events, visit https://champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.

Community Forum

The German Township Trustees will host community forum meetings at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the German Township Administrative Building, 3940 Lawrenceville Drive.

John Detrick will be the speaker for the meeting tonight. Topics will include former and current issues affecting Clark County.

Alex Dietz will be the speaker for the meeting on June 19. Topics will include solar, mini homes, floodplain and building lot size issues among other things affecting Clark County and the township.

Museum Presentation

The Springfield Historical Museum, 868 E. Main St., which features things made within the city, will host a speaker who will give a presentation pertaining to historical local industry or news on the third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Mark Baker will speak on 50 post offices in Clark County villages that no longer exist.

The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dan Hearlihy is on site to give tours and explain all the artifacts. Snacks and discussion will follow each presentation.

Glass Craft

Be Mine Fused Glass Panel will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday at 834 Bellows Drive in New Carlisle.

Tickets are $33,74, plus fees. They can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/be-mine-fused-glass-panel-tickets-797650733817.

Drive-Thru Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 712 Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.