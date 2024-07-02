What’s happening this week: Buck Creek Boom, car show, BBQ and more

Buck Creek Boom

Clark County’s largest fireworks show, the Buck Creek Boom, is set for Wednesday in downtown Springfield along the creek.

The event is run by National Trail Parks and Recreation District.

The fireworks show will start at dark, around 10 p.m. in the Ferncliff area along the Banks of Buck Creek.

The 29th annual community fireworks show can be seen from many locations.

If weather forces the show to be postponed, July 8 is the backup date.

Ladies Night Out

Ladies Night Out will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Urbana Brewing Co., 35 Monument Square.

There will be specialty cocktails, special food items and music by female performing artists.

Coffee Club

The Walter & Lewis Coffee Club will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at 642 S. Main St. in Urbana.

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services hosts this free weekly coffee club, where al attendees will receive an insulated coffee mug, free coffee and donuts, and will be entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to a local restaurant.

P.A.R.K.S Program

The P.A.R.K.S Program, a Parkinson’s Support Group will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Vancrest of Urbana - Community Room, 2380 US-68 in Urbana.

Have you or a loved one been diagnosed with Parkinson’s? Join Bob Kahn and his support group where he will give weekly exercises and pointers to help those with Parkinson’s.

Car, Truck, Bike Show

The Champaign Cruisers’ 26th Annual Firecracker Car, Truck, & Bike Show will be held on Thursday at Skelley Lumber Co., 1300 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Gates close at 1 p.m. and $10 registration closes at 1:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Spectators are free and donations will be accepted. All proceeds from the show will go to charity.

For more information, contact John Leffel at 937-925-6212 or Dick Fleming at 937-925-3125.

Annual Chicken BBQ

The Rotary Club of Urbana will host its annual Chicken BBQ from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Grimes Field.

Tickets are on sale through a local Rotarian or at the following locations in Urbana: Mercy Health Urbana Hospital Gift Shop, In Good Taste Market, The Peoples Saving Bank, and F&M Bank.

Tickets are $12. The sale of Chicken BBQ dinners supports Rotary community projects, including scholarships and this year’s fireworks display.