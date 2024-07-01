Springfield-Clark CTC student wins first at national invention convention

Keeran was first recognized as the first place winner within the 10th grade division for his invention. After wining in both the local and state competition, he earned a spot to compete at Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

Inspiration for Dash Stash came to Keeran after he had a frustrating experience with a food delivery service.

“One evening I ordered food through Door Dash and was really looking forward to eating it. Only when I got to the porch, I discovered a neighborhood dog got to it before I did,” he said, noting his food often arrived cold.

Through research, Keeran found that the two most common complaints among delivery service users were late deliveries and cold food, which motived him to develop his invention.

Keeran started inventing over five years ago and has several other state-winning inventions, including Sole Mate, a solution to prevent lost socks in the laundry; Sun Smudge, an improved way to apply sunscreen; and Medi-Case, a way to always have necessary medication with you.

“Inventing has helped me to become a creative person and has improved my ability to problem-solve. It has also helped my confidence with things such as presenting and being able to accomplish big tasks,” he said.

Now, Keeran is getting ready to take his latest invention, Green Gate, to Invention Convention Ohio to try and continue on to the U.S. Nationals next year.

Superintendent Michelle Patrick said Keeran’s journey exemplifies the mission of Springfield-Clark CTC, which is to equip every student for success beyond graduation, regardless of their chosen path.

“The path to success varies for each of our students. Whether they land their dream job, pursue additional schooling, enlist in the military, or start a business, each and every student has the potential for a fulfilling career,” she said.

