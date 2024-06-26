Western Clark County communities to celebrate the Fourth for a week

Since Haddix Field, 424 N. Main St., is the center of summer sports, it is the perfect place to show the classic baseball movie, The Sandlot. This family favorite will begin at dusk and be shown on a 24-foot screen.

“You’re killing me, Smalls!” is one of the memorable lines from this ageless classic that was originally released in 1993 and was rated PG.

Fireworks will follow the movie. This event is sponsored by the New Carlisle Public Library and the City of New Carlisle. Folks are urged to bring their own chairs, or blankets. Food vendors will be on hand.

As in the past, the New Carlisle Swimming Pool will be open during the fireworks, making it the “coolest” location for watching.

Enon takes over as Independence Day celebration central on Wednesday, July 3. Enon VFW Post 8437, 5075 Enon Xenia Road, will be presenting the Independence Day fireworks that evening. Festivities begin late afternoon with the arrival of the food trucks. Inside, the raffles of baskets will be held as usual. Donations to help with cost of fireworks are always appreciated.

Then, the cannon crew takes over. Beginning at 7 p.m. behind the VFW, a historical presentation by the First Mad River Light Artillery will remind us of the history of July 4. Their full-sized British bronze cannon is an exact replica of the cannon used in the Battle of Peckuwe in 1780. Wearing authentic Revolutionary War uniforms, the crew will demonstrate firing of muskets and the cannon, and provide a history of the Revolution in this area.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

On Thursday, July 4, the Enon Independence Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. and step off from the Greenon campus to the firehouse at 260 East Main St.

This is a loud parade. The firefighters tell me the sirens and horns are their way to celebrate. And they do celebrate!

This is a fun parade as well, but be sure to bring hearing protection for children and sensitive adults. A Community Picnic will be held at the firehouse after the parade. Donations appreciated.

On Friday, July, 5 a two-day event will begin at the Evans Family Ranch just east of New Carlisle on Route 571. Friday begins with a Battle of the Bands from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shelly Rann will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m. followed by ground fireworks. Saturday, July 6, will feature the Battle of the Bands winners followed by performances by Tony Justice and Shelly Rann. Parking each night is $10.

Young’s Dairy, U.S. Route 68, will have Independence Family Value Week Wristbands from June 28 through July 7, with all-day wrist bands available.

It truly is going to take a whole week to celebrate Independence Day in western Clark County.

Whatever you choose to do, be cautious of the heat, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.