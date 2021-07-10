Westcott House to celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright’s 154th birthday

Wright’s actual birthday is June 8 and the organization normally has the event around that time. Given health guidelines had changed just before that, it meant being able to enjoy it on the grounds again, but Wojcik and staff worked to make it more accessible by moving the date back.

This way, live attendees can enjoy the house’s gardens at their summer peak, complemented by live music from New Orleans jazz and folk singer-songwriter Sarah Quintana. Live projections will add to the vibrancy.

“It’s a relaxed atmosphere. With all the social isolation, people are hungry for experiences and to feel normal again,” Wojcik said.

Tickets are available online at $125 per person and includes an open bar and hors d’oeuvres; VIP packages are also available. Summer cocktail attire is requested and those not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.

Virtual attendees can check the Westcott House website for a link.

The Westcott House will also continue its virtual Zoom webinar programs in July. The first will be “Cats of Brutalism: A Conversation,” 6 p.m. July 21.

“Cats of Brutalism” is an Instagram account started by architects and artists that takes examples of Brutalist architecture, a style begun in the mid-20th Century that has been underappreciated, and combines these with super-scaled cats to be both amusing and highlighting the architecture.

Springfield also has examples of Brutal architecture including City Hall. Wojcik will moderate the program with husband Kevin Rose along with members of the group.

“We should appreciate this form as much as we can and this is a good introduction,” she said.

The second program is “The Machine in the Garden: A Conversation with Gregory Spaid” at 6 p.m. July 28. Artist Spaid will show short videos and talk about the work he did throughout the pandemic where he looked closely at the beauty of nature.

Register for either webinar on the Westcott House’s website.

Westcott House will also again sponsor the Summer Tour Series beginning July 16 and to run through September at various Springfield locations.

Westcott House is also open for tours. Wojcik has seen visitors from all over in recent weeks.

“People are coming back and are really confident about being out again,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: Frank Lloyd Wright’s 154th Birthday Party

Where: Westcott House, 1340 East High St., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10

Admission: $125 a person; virtual presentation free

More info: www.westcotthouse.org