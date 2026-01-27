Water Street Dance Milwaukee to open Stars on Stage series in Urbana

Named one of Dance Magazine’s “Top 25 to Watch Acts,” Water Street Dance Milwaukee combines innovative choreography with athleticism, cinematic staging and lighting and storytelling to launch the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Gloria, 216 S. Main St.

“We promise our patrons a variety of incredible entertainment and Water Street is our first show focusing primarily on dance, so we’re encouraging everyone to give it a chance because this is the kind of company that turns first‑time dance attendees into lifelong fans. It’s a must-see event for dance lovers and newcomers alike,” said Staci Weller, CEO of the GrandWorks Foundation that runs the Gloria Theatre.

The show will include works by nationally-known choreographers and become one of the most talked‑about modern dance companies in the country. Weller said it will be something different for the series.

In addition to the show, Water Street Dance Milwaukee Artistic Director Morgan Williams will conduct a one-hour master contemporary dance class for up to 45 dancers, ages 10 and older, after the performance. The series is working with local dance companies to promote the event and offers a group discount if they bring 12 or more people.

The after-show class is free, but dancers will need to attend the concert and must be registered first as slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Register by emailing info@grandworks.org.

Show tickets cost $39.50, $44.25 and $54.60.

Other acts in the first half of the Stars on Stage 2026 series include:

-4NRS Journey, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. This tribute will combine two of the biggest classic rock acts of the 1970s and ‘80s, Foreigner and Journey, into one concert experience.

-Listen to the Music, A Tribute to The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m. March 14. From soulful early hits to polished later classics, Listen to the Music will capture the full spectrum of harmonies and musicianship of The Doobie Brothers sound.

-B2wins, 7:30 p.m. April 11. Back by popular demand, the Brazilian twin brothers will return to the Gloria stage with their signature blend of violins, vocals and genre-bending musical fusion with humor sprinkled in.

-Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, 7:30 p.m. May 15. Grand Ole Opry favorite Rhonda Vincent will bring her Grammy-winning show with gospel and high-energy bluegrass with musicianship and tight harmonies to the Gloria.

-Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute, 2:30 p.m. June 20. Welcome in summer with the music of one of the bands that defined the seasonal sound. The iconic harmonies of the Beach Boys will come alive with its mix of hits that reach a wide range of ages.

The series will take a break in July and return with five more shows to be announced beginning in August.

Weller said Stars on Stage has become a cultural anchor for Champaign County and the surrounding region.

“The series has not only revived professional performing arts in this historic venue, but has also strengthened community pride, boosted downtown activity and drawn new visitors to the area. The response has been extraordinary and the support has allowed us to continue expanding the quality and variety of performances we bring to the Gloria Theatre,” she said.

A new way to enjoy the series is “StarsPLUS,” a season pass and membership for those who want to experience more of Stars on Stage 2026. There are Pick 6 and Pick 3 options for first-half shows with VIP-type perks including savings, priority access and more.

For tickets or more information on the series, go to gloriatheatre.org.