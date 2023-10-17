Water main break floods Clark County offices at Springview

Multiple Clark County offices at the Springview Government Center were affected by flooding caused by a break in a water pipe that went undetected for about 12 hours recently.

The flooding at Springview, 3130 E. Main St., began about noon Saturday, Oct. 7, and continued until a crew from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division discovered the leak, according to Michael Cooper, Clark County public information officer. Flooding triggered a fire alarm, and firefighters found the leak when they arrived on scene.

The affected offices include the Clark County Community and Economic Development Department, the Clark County Public Information Office, the Clark County Ohio State University Extension Office and the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District.

A water pipe burst near a men’s restroom on the first floor. Cooper said it was unclear how much water leaked into the building during flooding.

The Clark County Building and Grounds Department began cleanup in the early morning on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Contractors were called in later that day to begin remediation, according to Cooper. They are working to remove moisture from the area and expect remediation to be complete in the next few days, he said.

Springview offices not affected by the flooding included the Clark County Board of Elections, where early voting is happening, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office East District Offices, Cooper said.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as contractors and county staff continue to navigate the cleanup process,” he said.