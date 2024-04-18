Watch ‘The Princess Bride’ with star Cary Elwes at Clark State? Inconceivable.

A few tickets still remain.

The event will include a screening of the classic film with Elwes, followed by a moderated discussion of the film in which attendees will go behind the scenes with him and learn secrets and amusing anecdotes along with a question-and-answer session.

“We are so excited to welcome Westley himself, Carey Elwes to the Kuss Auditorium stage,” said Dan Hunt, Clark State PAC executive director. “Sunday will be a truly one-of-a-kind event with around 1,200 ‘Princess Bride’ fans, and he’ll maybe even answer a question you submit.”

Clark State College president Jo Alice Blondin, an admitted big fan of “The Princess Bride,” will moderate the question-and-answer session.

Elwes has had a nearly 40-year career in movies and television. He’s worked in several genres including comedies like “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Liar, Liar;” horror in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula;” and in television hits like “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

One of his most recent hits was a supporting role in the Tom Cruise-led “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.” Elwes previously starred alongside Cruise in the sports drama “Days of Thunder.”

People still probably first saw Elwes as and will always recognize him as Westley. He’s embraced that legacy and even wrote a book about it, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of ‘The Princess Bride,’” and travels to meet the fans who love the film with this show when not acting.

“Don’t miss out. The tickets are going fast,” Hunt said.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Princess Bride: An inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21

Admission: $29.50 - $36.50 (convenience and handling charges will also be added)

More info: pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2023-2024-season/