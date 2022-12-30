Watch out for scam OSU/Georgia Peach Bowl tickets, Better Business Bureau warns

Ohio’s Better Business Bureau has issued a scam alert regarding tickets for The Ohio State University vs. Georgia Peach Bowl football game on Saturday.
Bowl games are prime time for big ticket “deals,” and the closer it gets to kick-off, the higher the stake, said Jamie Kaufman, president of Dream Seats, Inc. “It’s the last big game of the year and it’s bringing out the cons hoping to capitalize — the prices are huge,” Kaufman said.
“OSU tickets are such a hot commodity for unsuspecting buyers hoping for a break. Fans who normally would never click unknown links, respond to ads, or dare to dig for deals will do anything to be in person for the kickoff,” said Judy Dollison, President of BBB of Central Ohio. “When purchasing online there’s less of a perception of security risk but it’s even tougher to discern real from fake.”
Basically, the Bureau says not to fall for deals that seem too good to be true, because they likely are. And email tickets are not a safe assurance as those can be easily created.
If you don’t know the person, don’t enter into the transaction,” Kaufman said.
Scam victims should contact:
- Better Business Bureau: BBB Scam Tracker to report a scam.
- The credit card issuer: Report the incident if the credit card number was shared, even if the transaction was not completed. Monitor statements and ask for a chargeback if potential fraud is found. It isn’t guaranteed, but many credit card companies will grant one.
The Peach Bowl is being played at 8 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
