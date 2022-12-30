Watch out for scam OSU/Georgia Peach Bowl tickets, Better Business Bureau warns

Bowl games are prime time for big ticket “deals,” and the closer it gets to kick-off, the higher the stake, said Jamie Kaufman, president of Dream Seats, Inc. “It’s the last big game of the year and it’s bringing out the cons hoping to capitalize — the prices are huge,” Kaufman said.

“OSU tickets are such a hot commodity for unsuspecting buyers hoping for a break. Fans who normally would never click unknown links, respond to ads, or dare to dig for deals will do anything to be in person for the kickoff,” said Judy Dollison, President of BBB of Central Ohio. “When purchasing online there’s less of a perception of security risk but it’s even tougher to discern real from fake.”