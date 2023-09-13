Watch a movie with horses: Springfield stable hosts event for all ages

A Springfield horse stable that helps individuals with special needs will host a fundraiser this weekend.

Autumn Trails Stable Equine-Assisted Services Center will host its first Movie Night with the Horses fundraiser Saturday at 2000 Folk Beam Road.

The movie will be Racing Stripes, which is a story about an abandoned zebra who grows up believing he is a racehorse, and, with the help of his barnyard friends and a teenage girl, sets out to achieve his dream of racing with thoroughbreds.

Explore Greenon school board president to retire

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to interact with horses.

The arena opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. This event is for all ages. Those who attend should bring a chair or blanket.

Tickets are $10 per person and include a bag of popcorn and a bottle of water. There will be other items available for purchase. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly encouraged as spots are limited, but cash will be accepted at the event. Tickets can be purchased at autumntrailsstable.com/movienight.

Explore Springfield dance show to move to Dayton for next event

Ticket sales and on-site purchases will go to Autumn Trails Stable’s Ridership Program, which keeps services affordable for individuals with special needs in the Springfield community and surrounding areas. Donations can be made at autumntrailsstable.com/donate.

In addition to serving those with special needs, ATS serves veterans and first responders through their Joint Quest program.

ATS, a non-profit organization founded in 2016, works to nurture the full potential of people in the community through the therapeutic power of horses, providing a different kind of horse experience. For more information, visit autumntrailsstable.com.