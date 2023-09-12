Springfield dance show to move to Dayton for next event

A local dance show turned arts-based charitable nonprofit will be moving locations for its next showcase.

The Dance Stomp Shake show and workshop will leave Springfield and be held in Dayton next year. This cultural event is held during Black History Month and is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes.

The dance show has been held three times in Springfield since 2019. The first competition in Ohio was held in February 2020 at the John Legend Theater, but then COVID-19 hit. The show was then “resurrected” for the second and third competitions that were held in February 2022 and 2023 at the Kuss Auditorium.

“Our signature dance show has enjoyed two seasons at Clark State College’s Kuss Auditorium and sought to return for the 2024 show. Unfortunately, the two possible dates given to (us) for our show, including the Sunday of President’s Day as we have had the past three shows, were unavailable to us at the Kuss,” said Julius Bailey, professor of philosophy at Wittenberg University and founder and executive director of Dance Stomp Shake Inc.

“After looking at Clark County Fairgrounds and Wittenberg University as potential alternative Springfield sites, the committee concluded that neither made sense for our show,” he added.

With help from the Dayton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the dance show has moved next year’s event to The Dayton Masonic Center at 525 W. Riverview Ave.

To help meet the needs of Springfield community members who may not have transportation to Dayton for the show, the nonprofit will have three 55 passenger charter bus caravans to take youth and families to the event.

“Our model is service to young people and their families, whatever we need to do in demonstration of that ideal, we will do, even if I have to do it personally,” Bailey said.

Dance Stomp Shake is also entering its second year as an arts and education based charitable nonprofit organization run by Bailey and a board of four people.

Explore 5 Global Impact STEM students qualify for national FFA fair

“We are stronger as an organization, we grew our Board of Directors 100% by adding four talented professionals, and one student intern,” Bailey said. “We are bigger, smarter and fueled by a passion to make lasting impact in the lives of young people.”

The dance show now involves four days of events, which will take place again at the end of this year and beginning of next year. They include: A Southside Winter Wonderland from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, with games, prizes, arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, Santa’s Express (train ride) and more; the Simply Serving: A Shared Holiday Meal on Monday, Dec. 11, an invitation only event to serve those who serve in the community; Art that Binds; and the teen summit, now called CY3 Summit, that brings together youth and leaders to discuss important issues.

The fourth annual dance show competition will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, with a bigger prize of $5,000. For more information, visit dancestompshake.org.