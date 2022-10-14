Want a piece of Northeastern HS history? Old building to be open as items up for bid

The Northeastern Local School District will hold a public walk-through of the old Northeastern High School building this weekend for community members to tour ahead of bidding on items.
The walk-through will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at 1480 Bowman Road, Springfield, where maintenance director John Parrish will be onsite to answer questions.
The school board will accept bids for any items that residents may be interested in. Anyone can bid on items, however, there are some items in the building the district will not auction because they can use them for future facilities projects.
The district started receiving bids for items inside Northeastern High School when they opened up bidding for the South Vienna School at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Approximately 20 bids have been received so far, but some have been rescinded. Any bids already received will be included, and those who have previously submitted bids can update them.
Those interested should include the specific item(s) with a proposed bid for each item. Proposals must be submitted by 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, via email at bidauction@nelsd.org.
The district reserves the right to reject any bid without cause, and they cannot legally give items away since they were purchased using state and taxpayer funds.
If your bid is accepted, initially the items needed to be removed by Friday, Nov. 4, but the district is amending that date for items in the main gym in order to hold the last powerlifting meet at the old high school on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The requirements to bid include: any individuals entering the property must provide proof of insurance certification; any checks need to clear the bank before removal of items; a signed waiver of liability statement that holds the district harmless; and individuals must sign they understand the district can reject any or all bids without cause and will hold the district harmless.
For more information, visit www.nelsd.org/PersonalPropertyDisposal.aspx.
The new Northeastern Pre-K through 12th grade school building opened for the 2022-23 academic year. A dedication and ribbon cutting was held in August.
The date of demolition for the old building and what will be demolished are still being discussed.
The school, located on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to the former South Vienna school, is a two-story building and has separate entries for the high school and elementary school side.
The district has built a new campus for Northeastern and is building a new campus for Kenton Ridge for nearly $120 million, with the state picking up about 40% of the cost. The district spent $42 million on the new Northeastern site and will spend $57 million on Kenton Ridge building, which will open in 2023.
