Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available in Clark County

Last week, the health district had roughly 2,000 vaccination appointments go unused, Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said.

“I have 2,000 people that could have gotten their first vaccine this week but nobody showed up. No one went online,” Patterson said.

In addition to walk-ins, the health district schedules vaccination appointments on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 937-717-2439 or online anytime at ccchd.com.

Clark County had 13,718 cases and 293 deaths of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 48,055 shots had been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Roughly 36% of the county’s population has received at least one vaccine shot. Just over 29% are fully vaccinated.