VOICES: Supporting our future: Vote ‘Yes’ on the Springfield-Clark CTC/JVS levy

As the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership, I’ve seen firsthand how vital a strong, skilled workforce is to the success of our local businesses and community. This November, I am asking my fellow citizens to vote YES for the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) and Joint Vocational School (JVS) levy. This initiative is not just about building infrastructure — it’s about investing in the future of our students, our businesses, and our local economy.

Our GSP Board of Directors recently took a tour of the Clark County CTC facilities. We were able to see the great work being done by many to prepare our students for local career opportunities in fields like healthcare, trades, manufacturing, and technology industries that help bolster our local economy. Unfortunately, we noticed that the existing facilities started in the 1960′s are grossly undersized for the number of students needed to go into these targeted fields and are antiquated for today’s classroom technology.