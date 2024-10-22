VOICES: Supporting our future: Vote ‘Yes’ on the Springfield-Clark CTC/JVS levy

As the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership, I’ve seen firsthand how vital a strong, skilled workforce is to the success of our local businesses and community. This November, I am asking my fellow citizens to vote YES for the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) and Joint Vocational School (JVS) levy. This initiative is not just about building infrastructure — it’s about investing in the future of our students, our businesses, and our local economy.
Our GSP Board of Directors recently took a tour of the Clark County CTC facilities. We were able to see the great work being done by many to prepare our students for local career opportunities in fields like healthcare, trades, manufacturing, and technology industries that help bolster our local economy. Unfortunately, we noticed that the existing facilities started in the 1960′s are grossly undersized for the number of students needed to go into these targeted fields and are antiquated for today’s classroom technology.
Here’s why this levy is crucial:
- $90 million project: This levy supports a major project, with $38.7 million in state funding and $59 million in local funds. This funding will go toward the construction of a new facility, ensuring that our students have access to the latest technology and training in a safe, modern environment.
- Expanding opportunities for students: Last year, 250 students were turned away because the current facility couldn’t accommodate them. Over the last 11 years, 1,200 students have missed out on critical career-tech education opportunities because of undersized classrooms and limited resources. This new facility will give more students access to the education they need to succeed.
- Improved learning spaces: The current CTC/JVS building is outdated, with classrooms averaging 550 square feet, far below the state-recommended 900 square feet. Science classrooms lack essential equipment like gas lines and emergency eyewash stations. The new facility will address these deficits, creating an environment where students can learn and grow.
- Taxpayer impact: For homeowners, the levy will cost only $49 a year — or just $4.08 per month — per $100,000 of appraised property value. This is a small investment for such a substantial return to our community.
- Proven results: The CTC/JVS has an outstanding track record, with 97% of graduates employed, enlisted, or enrolled in higher education within six months of graduation. Last year alone, students earned over 1,300 industry credentials and generated over $1 million in wages through work placements. These are the future leaders and skilled workers that local businesses need to thrive.
As a lifelong advocate for our community, having served on various boards and committees, I am deeply committed to seeing Clark County continue to grow and succeed. The Springfield-Clark CTC/JVS plays a critical role in preparing students for high-demand careers in fields like healthcare, trades, manufacturing, and technology — industries that drive our local economy.
Voting YES on this levy means more opportunities for our youth, a stronger workforce for our businesses, and a brighter future for Clark County. This is the last opportunity for Clark County CTC to receive $38.7 Million from the State of Ohio to help build state of the art facilities for our local students. Please join me in supporting this important initiative on the ballot.
Onward!
Michael McDorman is the President & CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership.
About the Author