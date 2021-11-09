Villa Springfield to host open house for new rehab unit

Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will host an open house on Wednesday to showcase its new rehab unit.
The new subacute rehab unit open house will be held at 5:30 p.m. at 701 Villa Road in Springfield.
The new unit is a remodel of an existing hall that has 26 beds with both private and semi-private rehab suites. The rooms are modern with built in closets and drawers and televisions mounted on the wall with a swivel arm.
Michele Hemphill, marketing director, said the new unit is “answering the call from the Springfield community.”
“People in the community shared with us that not only are they looking for a facility with a stellar reputation of giving excellent care but also a level of comfort and amenities while they stay for rehab,” she said.
The community is invited to the open house to enjoy a tour and walk through of the halls and rooms, as well as food and drinks.
“It has been a challenge to say the least for our industry fighting COVID, so we decided to start new with a remodeled area,” Hemphill said.
Villa Springfield offers rehab for everything from joint replacement, recovery after surgery or an accident or illness.
Hemphill said the new unit is “luxury and homey all at the same time.”
“It is a new remodel with the feel of a luxury hotel. The community wanted luxury and comfort and we believe this new remodel will not disappoint. Half the battle when recovering from a surgery, accident or illness is to be comfortable where you go for recovery,” she said.
To RSVP for the event, call Hemphill at 937-232-9356 or email Mhemphill@villaspringfield.com.
Villa Springfield is a five-star rated community with an established reputation for excellence. They offer physical, occupational and speech therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, cardiac rehab, and specialized programs to meet each individuals needs.
For more information, visit VillaSpringfield.com.
