Villa Springfield to host open house for new rehab unit

The community is invited to the open house to enjoy a tour and walk through of the halls and rooms, as well as food and drinks.

“It has been a challenge to say the least for our industry fighting COVID, so we decided to start new with a remodeled area,” Hemphill said.

Villa Springfield offers rehab for everything from joint replacement, recovery after surgery or an accident or illness.

Hemphill said the new unit is “luxury and homey all at the same time.”

“It is a new remodel with the feel of a luxury hotel. The community wanted luxury and comfort and we believe this new remodel will not disappoint. Half the battle when recovering from a surgery, accident or illness is to be comfortable where you go for recovery,” she said.

To RSVP for the event, call Hemphill at 937-232-9356 or email Mhemphill@villaspringfield.com.

Villa Springfield is a five-star rated community with an established reputation for excellence. They offer physical, occupational and speech therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, cardiac rehab, and specialized programs to meet each individuals needs.

For more information, visit VillaSpringfield.com.