Victory Faith Center giveaway helps Springfield’s needy

“This is for people who didn’t think they’d have a Christmas,” she said. “This is passing out love.”

Sunday’s first visitor was Sara Rose, a young mom who brought her two-month-old and has kids ages 2 and 3 at home. She was able to pick up toys, food and even a Christmas tree.

“It means a lot. Money has been tight and this means I’ll be giving gifts to my kids on Christmas,” said Rose.

Lisa Tilton was in a similar situation, but looking out for her grandkids, gathering scooters, a toy bus and other essentials, such as socks and cereal.

“This is a wonderful blessing. I had nothing for my grandbabies,” she said. “Thank you to these people.”

Center staff and members said being able to help was their reward and part of their spiritual calling. Associate Pastor Carla Laux was happy that several people expressed interest in joining the church family.

Suttles said the public is welcome to take whatever Christmas trees remain for free. They are located outside of the Victory Faith Center building, located at 424 S. Fountain Ave.

The center will also have a Christmas luncheon at noon on Saturday, open to anyone in need of a good meal.

Hamblin said someone recently asked why she and her colleagues would want to give up their holiday to do things like that.

“Why wouldn’t we?” she said.