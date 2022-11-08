Veterans Day events scheduled in Clark, Champaign counties this week

Other college activities include: a Veterans Lounge open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Rhodes Hall, room 215, to learn about the resources available to veterans; throughout the week, the library will have a set of books about veterans for educational readings and there will be a display of uniforms from the different branches; and all campuses will be closed on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

Explore Springfield building comes down where Panda Express will go up

Other activities planned in the two-county area include:

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual complimentary brunch honoring local veterans of all ages and eras will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. The brunch includes pancakes, sausage and eggs prepared by volunteers and veterans employed by the YMCA. The YMCA’s preschool students will perform patriotic songs and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

All area veterans, their families, and families of veterans who have passed away, are invited to attend. For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

The Springfield Marine Corps League, H. Eugene “Doak” Walker Detachment 963 in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Grimes Kohl Post 1031, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH), Post 620, will acknowledge local Purple Heart recipients at 5:45 p.m. on Friday at the VFW Post #1031 to commemorate the National Project Purple Heart’s “Light to Unite.”

The commemoration will be held outside. In case of inclement weather, it will move inside. Any former military member that is a recipient of the Purple Heart medal are encouraged to attend. Send notification of attendance, to Marine Roger Smith, Commandant, Dept of Ohio, MCL, at 937-536-0711 or 2ndtanksvet@gmail.com.

Ferncliff Cemetery will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. on Friday at the War Wall. The event will include Springfield High School’s choir singing the national anthem, a short address by Lt. Col. Paul Kavanaugh of the 178th Air Wing, the playing of Taps by the Marine Corps League, and the roll call of names of all veterans interred in the cemetery in this past year.

Everyone is invited to attend and help honor veterans. The program lasts approximately 45 minutes. Coffee and donuts will be provided. Chairs will not be provided, so feel free to bring your own. Reservations are not required.

The Champaign County Arts Council, with the support of Champaign County Memorial Foundation, will host the Veterans Day Gala at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. The gala will feature dinner, dancing and the BOB Gray Orchestra. Tickets are $25 and free to veterans. They are available at The Arts Council Office, 119 Miami St., by calling 937-653-7557, or on the website at www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org.

Send us Veterans Day news, community events

If you have any other public Veterans Day events, send the information to sns-local@coxinc.com.