Various ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Springfield area

A range of New Year’s Eve celebration opportunities will be held Wednesday in the Springfield area.
Following is a list of options:
Springfield
- Crazy Horse Saloon, 4122 Laybourne Rd., has an event for ages 21-older beginning at 6 p.m. ID is required.
- Taylor’s Tavern, 5539 Dayton Springfield Rd., will have a New Year’s Eve party and will show the Ohio State game at 7 p.m.
- O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St., will have the Ohio State football game beginning at 7:30 p.m. with half-price wings and nachos for dine-in only, and a New Year’s Eve celebration at 9:30 with no cover charge. DJ Obelo will play music from the 1980s-today with party favors to be handed out near midnight.
- Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits, 2369 Upper Valley Pike, will host a New Year’s Eve Bash, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Cover charge is $5. DJ Houseman will play music and there will be karaoke and multi-generational music.
- Viva La Fiesta, 42 N. Fountain Ave. will have a New Years Eve Countdown Party, 9:30 p.m. with an after-hours event for those age 21-older. Cover charge is free and there will be drink specials.
- Impact City Church, 1100 Sunset Ave., will have a New Year’s Eve worship and celebration at 10 p.m.
New Carlisle
The New Carlisle New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be in downtown starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free. It will feature a live DJ, free face painting, hot chocolate and hot dogs, the Ohio State game on the big screen, giveaways and contests. A ball drop will happen at midnight.
South Charleston
New Year’s Eve Grand Ball at the South Charleston Town Hall & Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe St., hosted by the 2nd Cavalry Brigade Band, 7 p.m., will recreate what a party may have been like in the Civil War era. Attendees are welcome to attend in period costume of the time or ladies’ formalwear and gentlemen’s suits. Festivities will include dances from the mid-Victorian period, no previous dance experience required; live music; a buffet of heavy appetizers and desserts; and a toast at midnight. Tickets cost $41.90 a person. Families are welcome with ages 10-under will be admitted free. For more information, contact Katie Humphreys at 937-321-9394, or 2ndcavbrigadeband@gmail.com.
