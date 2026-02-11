Valentine’s Day activities among weekend highlights in Springfield

GALentine’s Event

When: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Firefly Boutique, 28 N. Fountain Ave.

Description: The GALentine’s Event will have a first look at the spring collection, a make-and-take floral arrangement experience and light snacks and libations. Space is limited and tickets are $25 each.

Tray Wellington concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: International Bluegrass Music Association Award winner and banjo player Tray Wellington will perform live.

Valentine’s Eve 3-D movie and dance party

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Watch slasher movie “My Bloody Valentine” in 3D – 3D glasses provided – at 7 p.m. followed by Canaan & Care disco at 9. Admission is free.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Love Your Craft Show

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike

Description: More than 80 crafters, food and sweets vendors and a wine tasting will be part of the event. Admission is $3, cash only. Kindness donations for the Clark County TIPS pet shelter will be taken as well.

Valentine’s Day meal special

When: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Los Mariachis, 1815 E. Main St.

Description: Valentine’s Day specials will include $20 margarita pitchers and $20 fajitas for two.

A Night of Love at Speakeasy Ramen

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Speakeasy Ramen, 365 Ludlow Ave.

Description: Make reservations for a night of dinner, drinks and vibes. Limited seating is available

Sunday, Feb. 15

Galentine’s Day Brunch

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: This women-only Galentine’s event will include mimosas, sangrias, a light show, a photo booth, singing and dancing to the music of DJ Static. For ticket costs, contact O’Conners.

Galentine’s Day at Building Block Play Studio

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Location: Building Block Play Studio, 137 E. Main St., Suite 175

Description: The first “my doll and me party” encourages guests to bring their favorite doll and an adult. Decorate a shirt for your doll, have refreshments, photos, a red-carpet runway fashion show, dance party and play time with your doll and special grown-up. Register at buildingblockplaystudio.com.

Sanctuary Series: Springfield Arts Council Singers

When: 3 p.m.

Location: High Street United, 230 E. High St.

Description: The monthly Sanctuary Series will present the Springfield Arts Council Singers, who will perform Broadway Love Songs for the Valentine’s Day season. Anthony Reed, Josh Compston, Annie Nereng, Jimmy Straley, Krissy Hartman and David Weimer will perform. Admission is free, but donations to support the series will be taken at intermission.

Dance, Stomp, Shake

When: 3 p.m.

Location: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: The event, known as “The Hottest Hip Hop Dance Show in the Midwest,” returns to Springfield with several youth teams and majorettes competing. General admission is $14 and $10 for ages 2-7; box seats and reserved seats are also available.

Laser Tag Family Night

When: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane

Description: Bring the family together for Laser Tag Family Night with laughs, friendly competition and memories made. RSVP at maidenlane.churchcenter.com.