US Customs agents show $8M in counterfeits seized at CVG airport

On one table alone that we inspected were tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, even World Series and Super Bowl rings, that could net $5,000 each online.

“This is a New York Yankees ring,” he said.

But it is all fake.

Customs does not want to say where the flights originated, or where the merchandise was headed, but says their recent haul would have been worth $8 million if it was real.

The risk with buying knock-off products

Zizelman says buyers who might have purchased these products at flea markets or online would have ended up disappointed, thinking they were getting the real thing at deep discount.

“You are not going to get the same quality product as if you bought a genuine product,” he said, showing us designer purses with low-quality leather and cheap plastic zippers.

He says counterfeit electronics often fail in no time at all, have terrible sound quality, or are dangerous.

“You could have some sort of safety risk with that,” he said.

That’s what happened to Katie Skerchock of Cincinnati who a couple of years ago unknowingly purchased a counterfeit iPhone charger that almost set her house on fire.

“This is a fire hazard, I mean who knows,” she told us, showing us photos of scorch marks on her wall.

Could you spot a counterfeit?

Sometimes it is easy to spot a counterfeit product, such as with the seized Apple AirPods that have no Apple logo on the box, and just say “Air 2.”

Or knock-off Nike basketball shoes with poor stitching and little padding inside.

Other times it is much tougher, as with Samsung ear buds Customs seized that have all the correct logos.

Zizelman says fakes often slip through by shipping in generic boxes, or boxes labeled with another product on the outside.

He showed us some no-name headphone boxes, but when you open them, you find Samsung Galaxy-labeled products inside.

To protect yourself, he says: