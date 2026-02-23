Urbana to add over 500 homes, townhomes and multifamily units in new mixed-use project

“We are currently finalizing contracts with builders, and plan to start construction this year. We are excited about the long-term advantages and positive influence this will have on Urbana’s future,” she said.

The land plan includes 132 single-family homes, 75 patio homes, 114 townhomes and 192 multifamily units, according to Kisiel, who said mixed-use housing developments “support residents in every stage of life.”

“Young professionals often begin in multifamily, then move into townhomes as first-time home buyers. As families grow, they transition into single-family homes. Later in life, many chose patio homes when downsizing. This natural progression also allows people to remain in the same community over time and fosters long-term multigenerational connections,” she said.

Kisiel added new housing developments have a broader economic impact on a community.

A typical Highland development creates 290 full-time equivalent construction jobs over a four-year build-out period, generating $73.2 million in income for those workers, according to Kisiel. During the construction period, the local economy is expected to experience a $96 million increase in gross domestic product (GDP), which is the total value added from labor, business profits and tax contributions.

Once the housing is built, the new residents are estimated to spend nearly $20 million a year in the county on everyday goods and services such as groceries, health, utilities, childcare and more, which amounts to $196 million over a decade.

“Housing developments are about more than simply shelter; they stimulate local economies, add stability to families, and create a better future for the entire community,” Kisiel said.

Kisiel said they estimate construction to start this year on each type of housing. Completion dates, specific features of each type of housing and the starting sale prices or rental rates are all determined by the builders.

Additional details regarding the housing development were not yet available.

Highland was also involved in the annexation and zoning of an industrial park located near the corner of Route 55 and Route 68, but Kisiel said they will not be the developer of the site, which is currently being vetted as a data center.