Urbana screen printing, embroidery business marks official opening

A local business in Urbana that offers screen-printing and embroidery services officially opened in its new space earlier this month.

Bolder Outfitters and Company, located at 240 Patrick Ave., held its official opening and ribbon cutting on June 2.

The shop began with some work last July, but shop manager Liberty Bloemhard said they took their time getting the new space set up to be as efficient as possible.

“We spent a lot of time working in and on our business in the first months, so we waited to have our opening,” she said. “We upgraded every aspect to create the shop of our dreams, including moving to a new location where we were able to customize almost every detail of our space.”

Liberty is the daughter of owner Mark Bloemhard, who also owns Bolder Creative, a marketing company that works hand-and-hand with Bolder Outfitters.

Bloemhard’s father bought out a 30-year-old company named U.S. Graphics, which opened in 1991 under a different couple and which was located at 703 Miami St. The shop had a direct transition, and the staff took no time off between to make sure they’d be able to fulfill orders.

Liberty Bloemhard worked at the shop before they officially opened and has learned the “ins and outs” of screen-printing and embroidery, including running the presses to get first-hand knowledge.

“We take so much pride in our work, and it’s cool to be able to share a space we’re proud of with our clients and friends and family,” she said.

The shop offers screen-print, plus design and embroidery services. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

To order items, call 937-653-4680 or email info@bolderoutfitters.com.