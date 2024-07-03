Urbana Mercy Health adds new cataract surgery equipment

Cataracts are when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, which prevents clear images from appearing on the retina, according to the release. This can cause mild, moderate or severely blurred vision. Most cataracts form naturally as part of the aging process, and they can be common.

The hospital purchased the Phaco equipment in May with funds from the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark & Champaign Counties, according to the release. Hospital staff spent the past month training, and they are now using it for cataract surgeries.

Cataract surgery is typically an outpatient procedure.