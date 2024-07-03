Urbana Mercy Health adds new cataract surgery equipment

By
33 minutes ago
Mercy Health – Urbana has introduced new cataract surgical equipment for Urbana and neighboring community patients.

The Phaco equipment, also known as phacoemulsification, uses lasers to dissolve and remove cataracts while also inserting fluid to maintain the right level of pressure in the eye, according to a hospital release. This is the newest way to perform cataract surgery and is more precise than traditional methods, using a computer-guided laser.

Cataracts are when the lens of the eye becomes cloudy, which prevents clear images from appearing on the retina, according to the release. This can cause mild, moderate or severely blurred vision. Most cataracts form naturally as part of the aging process, and they can be common.

The hospital purchased the Phaco equipment in May with funds from the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark & Champaign Counties, according to the release. Hospital staff spent the past month training, and they are now using it for cataract surgeries.

Cataract surgery is typically an outpatient procedure.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

