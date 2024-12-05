Breaking: Springfield police say no arrest or suspect yet in stabbing behind Meijer store

Urbana man who died in single-car crash Saturday identified

Champaign County Sheriff’s Cruiser. Bill Lackey/Staff

Champaign County Sheriff’s Cruiser. Bill Lackey/Staff
News
By
1 hour ago
X

An Urbana man died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Joseph L. Trowbridge, 67, was found in a silver 2008 Honda Pilot in a field on Upper Valley Pike in Salem Twp.

The sheriff’s office believes he went off the west side of the road, came back onto the road and crossed the centerline before going off the east side and hitting a ditch.

Trowbridge was transported to Mercy Health – Urbana, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

In Other News
1
Victory Faith Center opens new 24/7 Springfield warming shelter, run by...
2
Springfield police say no arrest or suspect yet in stabbing behind...
3
What’s happening this weekend: Gammon House, holiday events, book sale...
4
Springfield excited to land tech jobs at data center; company lauds...
5
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.