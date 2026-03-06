Breaking: Apartment manager accused of renting uninhabitable units to Haitian immigrants

Urbana forms oversight committee to study proposed $1B data center

The Urbana city administration office has established an oversight committee to explore information related to a potential data center in the community. BROOKE SPURLOCK / STAFF

The Urbana city administration office has established an oversight committee to explore information related to a potential data center in the community. BROOKE SPURLOCK / STAFF
News
By
32 minutes ago
X

The Urbana city administration office has established an oversight committee to explore information related to a potential data center in the community to make sure “all concerns are investigated thoroughly,” according to a release from Spencer Mitchell, the city of Urbana’s director of administration.

Thor Equities is considering developing a $1 billion data center at the corner of State Route 55 and U.S. Route 68, adjacent to the Rittal facility, in Urbana.

Over the last few weeks, community members have voiced concerns regarding the proposed data center, which Mitchell said the administration “recognizes and appreciates.”

ExplorePrevious: Potential data center considered for Champaign County

“There are several factors that need to be further explored and confirmed, so that the quality of life of our residents can be ensured, for the wonderful community of Urbana,” Mitchell said.

Urbana City Council passed a resolution March 3 by a 6-1 vote to impose a temporary moratorium on data centers for 12 months to allow city officials time to investigate the impact a data center would have on the community.

ExplorePrevious: Urbana officials release public notice with overview, timeline of proposed data center

The committee will include residents and representatives from the Champaign County Commissioner’s Office, Urbana City Schools, Urbana city staff, Urbana City Council and Cedar Bog.

“This committee’s formation will promote and exemplify the high standard of collaboration, cooperation, and respect, to ensure that the community is factually informed about the impact that any future data center development would have on the City of Urbana, and our neighbors,” Mitchell said.

In Other News
1
Leadership Clark County collects about 9K pounds of food for Second...
2
OPINION: Why Ohio’s Underground Railroad story still matters — from the...
3
Springfield man indicted for alleged abduction, sexual assault
4
Clark County HS students can apply for hands-on, career experience...
5
1 acquitted, 1 found guilty of felonious assault related to 2023 North...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, county government, new businesses, events and more for the Springfield News-Sun. She has a bachelor's in mass communications, minor in psychology and associates in paralegal.