Urbana forms oversight committee to study proposed $1B data center

Over the last few weeks, community members have voiced concerns regarding the proposed data center, which Mitchell said the administration “recognizes and appreciates.”

“There are several factors that need to be further explored and confirmed, so that the quality of life of our residents can be ensured, for the wonderful community of Urbana,” Mitchell said.

Urbana City Council passed a resolution March 3 by a 6-1 vote to impose a temporary moratorium on data centers for 12 months to allow city officials time to investigate the impact a data center would have on the community.

The committee will include residents and representatives from the Champaign County Commissioner’s Office, Urbana City Schools, Urbana city staff, Urbana City Council and Cedar Bog.

“This committee’s formation will promote and exemplify the high standard of collaboration, cooperation, and respect, to ensure that the community is factually informed about the impact that any future data center development would have on the City of Urbana, and our neighbors,” Mitchell said.