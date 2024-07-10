Upper Valley Pike to see almost 6 miles of improvements

The total cost of the project is almost $1.8 million, with the majority — about $1.3 million — coming from the Ohio Public Works Commission, said Louis Agresta, Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee director and OPWC District 11 Infrastructure and Clean Ohio liaison.

This marks 74% of funds from OPWC and 26% local funds. Agresta said that OPWC is a great source to fund local projects such as this. OPWC is voter-approved and will soon be on the ballot again.

Approximately $14 million is awarded a to District 11 annually, with about $2-3 million to Clark County, Agresta said.

According to grant application documents, sections of Upper Valley Pike and St. Paris Pike have some of the lowest pavement condition ratings in the county, according to the most recent pavement condition study.

The Board of Clark County Commissioners accepted the $1,318,349 Upper Valley Pike agreement with the OPWC effective July 1 through Dec. 31 of this year.

The project will be completed by A&B Asphalt Corporation. It includes installing a new aggregate berm to redirect stormwater, placing new asphalt levelling and surface courses to correct distresses and improve ride quality, upgrading pavement markings from paint to thermoplastic and replacing existing raised pavement markers along the corridor.

Other upcoming Clark County projects include South Vienna’s water system replacement project, Springfield’s large-scale South Limestone safety project, improvements to Spangler Road, South Charleston’s 300,000 gallon elevated source tank repair project and a partnership between German and Springfield Twps. on road resurfacing.

Starting later this month, U.S. 40 will be closed between Tillie Lane and Bischoff Road for bridge surface replacements.