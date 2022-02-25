Updated take on ‘The Great Gatsby’, preshow lecture coming to PAC

So if you’ve seen “The Great Gatsby” onstage previously or one of the film versions, this should offer a fresh take.

Blondin also hopes to give some food for thought through her presentation “If That Will Move Her: Portrayals of Women in ‘The Great Gatsby.’” She’d previously presented classic literature lectures prior to Aquila shows and is excited to do so again.

Her duties as school president don’t leave Blondin much time to teach, although she entered higher education as an English professor and still does guest lectures, this fills that desire.

“I love sharing my insights and passion for literature of any kind, and especially with the larger community,” Blondin said.

This will focus on the three major female characters in the novel: Jordan Baker, Daisy Buchanan, and Myrtle Wilson, along with reflections on Myrtle’s sister, Catherine.

“The primary theme will center on how these three very different characters challenge the traditional roles of women during the 1920s and, frankly, continue to challenge our understanding of a wife, a mother or a friend,” Blondin said.

The lecture’s title comes from a line from the epigram at the beginning of the novel and the epigram represents a poem written by “Thomas Parke D’Invilliers,” which is actually a pseudonym for F. Scott Fitzgerald, who wrote the poem as well as the novel, she said.

“The epigram sets up one of the major themes of the novel: the motivations for Gatsby’s actions toward Daisy Buchanan and others as well as the lengths that we will go to impress and subsequently possess someone,” said Blondin. “Gatsby’s actions are, in large part, dictated by what ‘will move her,’ meaning Daisy.”

Blondin said she’s surprised the novel is taught in junior highs and high school, not because of the content but because, like so many great novels, the book means something different to readers at different ages or stages in their lives.

She added: “As I have grown older and taught the book over the years, I am fascinated by how I have grown more curious about the characters’ motivations rather than less so, and unlike many novels I teach, I believe that my own life experiences have come to bear on my understanding of and sympathy toward the characters, except perhaps Tom Buchanan. My high school self was fascinated by Jordan Baker and her remoteness; my adult self really appreciates Myrtle Wilson’s hopelessness or Daisy Buchanan’s mutability.”

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: Aquila Theatre of London presents “The Great Gatsby”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 1

Admission: $25-35 plus fees

More info: www.pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2021-2022-season/