Upcoming programs at the Clark County Public Library

· Little Blossoms Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday - This storytime engages babies and toddlers with books and learning through stories, music, movement and a simple craft idea to help develop fine motor skills. For ages birth to 2.5 years. Held in the Gaier Room.

· Little Sprouts Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday - Led by a professional staff librarian, this storytime prepares preschoolers for later reading success through interactive stories, songs, rhymes, a craft idea and other fun activities to promote early literacy. For ages 3-5. Held in the Gaier Room.

· Hiit to be Fit: 2 p.m. Tuesday - Join Marian Plank (NASM, CPT, CNC) for a free full body workout combining elements of strength and cardio set to a fun, upbeat soundtrack. Bring yourself and a mat! For adults.

· Pen to Paper: Be a Game Master!: 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday - Find your inner Game Master in this workshop hosted by Greyson Sanders from Wittenberg University. Learn key elements of tabletop roleplaying or “pen-to-paper” games and create your own campaign! For all skill levels of adults in Meeting Room 1 and 2.

· Coding Club: 6 – 7 p.m. Wednesday - Have you ever wanted to learn how to code? Join this club where we will work together to solve coding challenges. No previous experience is necessary. For ages 8-12 in the Lenski Program Room.

· Manhattan Short Film Festival: 1 – 5:30 p.m. Thursday - The Final Ten selections have been announced for the 25th Annual Short Film Festival, a worldwide event taking place in over 400 venues across six continents between September 22 and October 2. This viewing for adults will be held in the Gaier Room.

· Preschool Yoga Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday - Join in for stories incorporating basic yoga, movement and meditation. Led by staff for preschool age children with their guardian on the Fountain Avenue lawn (weather permitting) OR in the Lenski Program Room.

· The Geology of Mad River and Buck Creek Gorge: 11 a.m. Saturday - What is a gorge! What do these rocks have in common with Niagara Falls? Geologist Garry Getz will have these answers and more for adults during this program to be held in the Gaier Room.

· Becoming a Foster Parent: 1 p.m. Saturday - Alexis Nixon with Oesterlen will discuss the process of becoming a foster parent and answer questions during this program to be held for adults in the Gaier Room.

Enon Branch, 209 E. Main St., Enon, 937-864-2502

· Piece By Piece - Adults: library hours – rotating puzzle. Come spend as much or as little time to help put together this community project. The puzzle will remain until it has been completed. A new puzzle will be selected to replace it.

· Library Bingo: September 1 – October 31 - Stop by the library during regular hours and pick up a game card. Complete 5 activities on the card to create your own one-of-a-kind bingo. Return the completed card for a chance to win a small prize. For teens and adults.

· Book Bingo: September 1 – September 29 - Stop by the library during regular hours and pick up a game card. Complete 5 activities on the card to create your own one-of-a-kind bingo. Return the completed card for a chance to win a small prize. For ages 12 and under.

· Storytime-Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday - Library-awareness program to acquaint your child with the wonderful world of books. Most storytimes are theme-based and will include music and movement along with a simple craft. For ages 2 and 3.

· Storytime-Preschool Pals: 11 a.m. Wednesday - Library-awareness program to acquaint your child with the wonderful world of books. Most storytimes are theme-based and will include music and movement along with a simple craft. For ages 4 and 5.

· Local Author Talk - Debra Gaskill: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday - Local author Debra Gaskill will discuss her books and writing in the meeting room for adults. She was an award-winning journalist for 25 years and then retired as the managing editor of the Washington Court House Record-Herald. She is the author of 13 mystery and romantic suspense novels and the editor of five short story anthologies.

Houston Branch, 5 W. Jamestown St., South Charleston, 937-462-8047

· Adult Reading Discussion: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday - A reading discussion for adults will be held to discuss Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman. Books available at the Circulation Desk. For adults.

· Storytime: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday - Program introduces toddlers and preschoolers to books, rhymes, music and crafts and teaches them how to interact with other children their age. Please call to register.

· Manhattan Short Film Festival: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday - The Final Ten selections have been announced for the 25th Annual Short Film Festival, a worldwide event taking place in over 400 venues across six continents between September 22 and October 2. This viewing for adults will be held in the Meeting Room.

· Author Talk/Book Signing w/Junice Olanbiwonnu: 1 – 2 p.m. Saturday - Junice Adetola Olanbiwonnu is Nigerian American born and has a degree in speech language pathology/audiology and master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with a minor in early childhood education. She will discuss her first book It Starts with One Seed during this event.

Park Branch, 1119 N. Bechtel Ave., Springfield, 937-322-2498

· Storytime: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday - Together we will share stories, sing, move to music and make a craft. It’s a perfect chance to learn how to interact with other children ages 2-5. Parent or caregiver must be present with each child.