Clark-Shawnee hires new middle school principal

“Shawnee Middle School has grown under the leadership of Mr. Adam Billet, and the middle school team is excited for Mr. Spitzer to take the helm,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “Mr. Devin Spitzer will undoubtedly continue the traditions of academic excellence, student support and staff development that are foundational to our middle school program and the Clark-Shawnee District as a whole.”

Spitzer brings 28 years of education experience to his new position. He began his career in 1996 at the Catholic Diocese of Columbus, where he served for six years before joining the Springfield City School District in 2022. He joined Clark-Shawnee in 2003 and has taught social studies in the district for 21 years.

Throughout his career, Spitzer has collaborated with administrators in his roles as social studies department head and lead teacher, and has held several positions in the athletic department such as head softball coach and assistant varsity football coach, officials said.

“For the past 21 years, it has been a privilege to teach and coach at Shawnee High School,” Spitzer said. “While I will miss the daily classroom interactions and time spent on the athletic fields, I am also deeply humbled and thrilled to transition into the role of principal at Shawnee Middle School. I look forward to leading our exceptional staff and outstanding students and continuing the legacy of excellence that defines our school.”

Spitzer earned a bachelor’s in History from Wittenberg University and a master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton.