2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year’s Day shooting

Springfield police and medics responded around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 to a home in the 100 block of South Race Street, where they found Stamper with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died. Another unnamed woman was treated on the scene, according to police.

Lee Mays, 40, of Springfield, was also indicted this week in connection to the holiday shootings.

Mays faces charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability after a shooting that injured a teenager and a 75-year-old woman on Jan. 2, also in the 100 block of South Race Street.

Springfield police confirmed after the two shootings that both are believed to be related and not random.