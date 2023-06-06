X

Two evade authorities after crash in stolen vehicle, OSHP says

At least two people crashed a stolen vehicle and then fled from authorities on foot early Saturday morning.

Crews responded around 2:10 a.m. reports of a crash along North Bechtle Avenue and Eagle City Road, according to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

The patrol said the suspects do not appear to have serious injuries but it is otherwise unknown whether they were injured.

OSHP said the suspects were two men who later were apprehended by the Springfield Police Division.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail but it was unknown whether the second man was arrested.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

