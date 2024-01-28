Tryouts this week for Springfield musical: Here’s how to audition

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

News
17 minutes ago
X

Springfield Civic Theater will hold auditions for “Ain’t Misbehaving” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 31, in Room 302, Krieg Hall, 632 Woodlawn Ave., on the Wittenberg campus. Callbacks will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, in the same location.

Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a song of their choosing, learn a movement phrase, and do a cold reading. “Ain’t Misbehaving” is a revue based on the songs of Fats Waller. Anyone trying out for the role of Fats Waller must be able to sing and play the piano.

Performances will be April 11 to 13 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, visit springfieldcivictheatre.org or contact the director, Debbie Blunden-Diggs, at dbdiggs@dcdc.org.

In Other News
1
Springfield police officer hit from behind during traffic stop
2
Remembering Doug Gibson: Commanding drummer and patient who never said...
3
Clark County Recorder’s Office launches advanced records search...
4
Suspect in homicide of Gill’s Meat Market owner asks to move trial
5
Area women who had No. 1 country hits dies at 84
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top